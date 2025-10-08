TMC delegation visits Tripura after alleged attack on party office, meets DGP over security concerns

A high-level team of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders reached Agartala on October 8 to assess the situation following allegations that the BJP attacked the party’s state office on Chittaranjan Road the previous evening.

The delegation, led by MPs Saayoni Ghosh, Pratima Mondal, and Sushmita Dev, also included West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda, state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, and spokesperson Sudip Raha. They arrived at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) in Agartala around noon.

Soon after landing, the leaders staged a sit-in protest at the airport, alleging that the local administration and police obstructed their movement. According to Kunal Ghosh, vehicles arranged to take them to the TMC office were prevented from entering the airport premises.

“The drivers assigned to take us to our party office were threatened and prevented from entering the airport premises. This is deeply troubling,” Ghosh said.

MP Saayoni Ghosh echoed the concern, calling the situation “a reflection of the hostile environment” the party faces in Tripura. “Being denied access to our own party office reflects the hostile environment we face here and is a disturbing erosion of democratic norms,” she added.

After hours of negotiation, the delegation was escorted by security forces to the TMC state office, where heavy police deployment was seen. The leaders accused the ruling BJP of trying to intimidate opposition workers and claimed such actions reveal fears of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s growing political influence in the state.

Later in the evening, the team met Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag to discuss the incident. “We have informed the DGP about the attack on our party office and are collecting evidence to file a formal complaint. The DGP has assured us that action will be taken,” Kunal Ghosh told reporters.

He added that the delegation also raised concerns about earlier attacks on TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, during previous visits to the state.

The TMC team has also sought an appointment with Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to discuss what they described as “a worrying pattern of political violence and curbs on opposition activities” in Tripura.