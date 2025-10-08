TMC has no presence in Tripura except signboards, working to shift focus from North Bengal crisis: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for attempting to divert national attention from the major issue of the North Bengal floods by and stated that the party has no real presence in Tripura except for their signboards.



Reacting sharply, Dr. Saha said, “The way the Trinamool Congress is running their government is beyond comment. In North Bengal, the situation is serious due to floods and landslides, and many people are suffering. Our MPs and MLAs, including Khagen Murmu and others, went there to distribute relief materials. The TMC used certain individuals to launch a deadly attack, and some of our workers are now hospitalized. They are always involved in such activities. What is wrong in distributing relief? Everyone is outraged after this attack, including people in Tripura.”



Dr. Saha pointed out that a rally was also held in Agartala city yesterday, adding that in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress has no real presence except for their signboards.



“Some youths, out of anger, staged a protest. Police were present but could not do much. Taking advantage of this, some people from Kolkata came here — I don’t know what they intend to do. Let them come and do whatever they want; we have no issue with that. The TMC is trying to divert national attention from the North Bengal situation by engaging in such acts. They will gain nothing from it — in fact, their vote bank will shrink. I pray to God to give them some common sense. They should practice proper politics and focus on maintaining law and order in West Bengal,” he added