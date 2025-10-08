TMC will never take root in Tripura, people will reject them in 2026 in Bengal: Tripura BJP

The Tripura BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), claiming that the party will not take root in Tripura despite repeated attempts.

The BJP alleged that “infiltrators like them are not tolerated in Tripura.



Addressing a press conference today, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that BJP MLAs and MPs had come forward to help common people in the flood-hit areas of North Bengal, but they were seriously attacked by Trinamool supporters there.



He alleged that the administration did not take any action despite being present at the scene.

Meanwhile, after reaching the airport, Trinamool delegations alleged that they were not being provided with vehicles due to BJP’s threats. They staged a protest at the airport over the issue, on issue Nabendu completely refuted this allegation, saying that if party leaders go to another state for a party program, their own party makes arrangements for their travel.



“They came for party work, so it is not the government’s responsibility to make arrangements for their travel. The administration stopped them at the airport because it is responsible for ensuring their safety and the safety of the people of the state. Trinamool leaders have visited the state before, and at that time, the state witnessed several unpleasant incidents. To prevent such incidents from happening again, the administration requested some time today to normalize the situation. But even then, they tried to muddy the waters,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the attack on the Trinamool Congress party office on Tuesday evening in Agartala, the BJP state spokesperson said that the protest was an expression of BJP’s anger.

“But no vandalism was carried out by BJP supporters at the Trinamool party office yesterday. Only the flags and festoons outside were thrown,” he told reporters.



BJP state secretary Devid Debbarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the brutal attack on a senior BJP leader and MP Khagen Murmu in West Bengal.



“Trinamool Congress had assured that it would restore democracy and come to power. But what they have done has destroyed not only the rights of the Janajati people but also the democracy and the future of West Bengal. Now, the same activities of the TMC have reached here, and they are performing a drama. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is doing the same. This hypocrisy knows no limits in West Bengal. When even an MP is not safe in Bengal, how can you say that the common people are safe? In the 2026 elections, the people are ready to reject the Trinamool Congress, and that is why a conspiracy has been hatched against BJP leaders,” he added.