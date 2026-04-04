TMP chief Pradyot accuses Tripura CM of ‘anti-Tiprasa’ remarks ahead of TTAADC polls

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chief of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), on April 4 accused Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha of making “anti-Tiprasa” remarks, intensifying political tensions ahead of the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

The accusation followed a recent statement by the Chief Minister, in which he reportedly mocked Debbarma’s demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’—a proposal that seeks to include certain areas of neighbouring Bangladesh.

Addressing a campaign rally at Dasda in North Tripura district, Debbarma alleged that he had been “humiliated” by the Chief Minister in the run-up to the tribal council polls.

“What is true is that the CM has not faced a real challenge yet. Someone has helped him from the beginning, and he won the elections. I’m being humiliated over the past few days,” he said.

Invoking his royal lineage, Debbarma said his ancestors from the Manikya dynasty had fought for the Tiprasa people for over a thousand years, and vowed to continue advocating for their rights.

He also appealed to voters to support TMP candidate Umasankar Reang in the Kanchanpur-Dasda constituency, accusing the BJP of attempting to divide indigenous communities ahead of the elections.

“Poor Tiprasa people will be poorer if the BJP wins. I call upon indigenous voters to support TMP for the future of our youth, women and children, rejecting all allurements,” he added.

Despite being an ally in the BJP-led state government, the TMP is contesting against the BJP in the upcoming TTAADC elections, highlighting strains within the alliance.

Polling for the 28-member council is scheduled for April 12, with counting to take place on April 17.