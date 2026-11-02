The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) will contest the upcoming civic elections in Tripura in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on November 1.

The decision was taken following a meeting between Nath and TMP leaders, including Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Brishaketu Debbarma and senior MLA Ranjit Debbarma, at the state guest house.

"We had a fruitful meeting with the TMP leaders. They have expressed a desire to contest the civic elections. We have decided to contest the election under the NDA banner," Nath told reporters.

He said the outcome of the meeting would be placed before the BJP leadership for a final decision on seat-sharing. The BJP's core committee is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the arrangement.

TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma confirmed the alliance, saying his party wanted to contest from wards where it had a reasonable chance of winning. He also said the TMP expected a "respectable number" of seats under the arrangement, adding that the issue was likely to be resolved by Monday.

BJP state president Abhishek Debroy said the party had already prepared its list of candidates and was awaiting approval from the central leadership.

Elections to 21 civic bodies in Tripura are scheduled for November 27. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 6.

The alliance marks another electoral understanding between the two parties after they contested the Village Committee elections under the tribal council in partnership, following intervention by the BJP's central leadership. The TMP had contested the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections independently.