The relentless downpour since July 1st has wreaked havoc in Tripura, resulting in the unfortunate loss of a 10-year-old child's life and significant damage to several houses. The torrential rainfall has caused widespread flooding and displacement in the affected areas.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, Jirania Sub-division in the West District bore the brunt of the heavy rainfall, with one house severely damaged and eight others partially affected. The incessant rains have overwhelmed the local drainage systems and led to the overflow of rivers and water bodies, exacerbating the situation.

In response to the crisis, the District Administration acted swiftly to provide relief and support to the affected residents. At 8:00 AM on July 2nd, a shelter house was established at Pratapgarh English Medium School in Agartala. This facility is serving as a safe haven for those displaced by the floods.

A total of 20 families, comprising 56 individuals, have sought refuge in the shelter as floodwaters invaded their homes. The District Administration, in coordination with various relief agencies, has ensured the provision of essential supplies, including food, water, and relief materials, to assist the displaced residents during their stay in the shelter.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working towards mitigating further damage and providing necessary assistance to those affected. Rescue teams and local volunteers are actively engaged in relief operations, ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.