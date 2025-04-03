The founder of Tipra Motha Party and Royal Scion of Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Thursday, April 3 threatened Bangladesh, warning them not to touch the Northeast and if they dared to do so, he would break the neighboring country into pieces and create Greater Tipraland.



Pradyot Manikya was addressing a massive rally of his party at Udaipur under the Gomati district.



He alleged that in Bandarban, Chittagong, and other places in Bangladesh, indigenous women were being raped.

"Now we are in danger. Bangladesh is very near to us. A few days back, the Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh interim government, Md Yunus, threatened us. Now, in Bandarban, Chittagong, and other places, indigenous women are being raped. If you are Hindu, Buddhist, or Christian, you are coming under attack. He is now making friends with China and threatening us. But I am the only leader who is challenging Bangladesh. If he has the guts to touch the Northeast, we will break Bangladesh into pieces and create Greater Tipraland. We are proud Indians and Tiprasas, and we know how to fight for the protection of our land because we have unity," he said.

Pradyot said that they were not afraid of demanding their rights.



"We will demand our rights in the Assembly, in Delhi, and on the field, and we will not keep quiet until we achieve our demands. If I have the support of my people, then I have no fear and will fight until the last moment for the rights of the indigenous people," he said.



He claimed that the Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, was speaking against him and the indigenous people.



"I want to tell him that I don’t listen to anyone—not even Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Rahul Gandhi—but I listen to my tribal people. I have fought against the CPI(M), I have fought against the Congress, and I have also fought against the BJP. For the Roman script of Kokborok, we have fought and protested on the roads and inside the Assembly, but has Jitendra Chaudhury spoken about it? He never spoke about it. They are busy with Vietnam and China but never protested for the indigenous people. I am fighting not for myself but for the future generations of the state," he added.