Tourism to drive employment and economic growth in Tripura: Minister

Tourism is set to play a pivotal role in creating employment opportunities and strengthening Tripura’s economic foundation, said Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.



The discussion was held on a private member’s resolution moved by MLA Dipak Majumder in the state assembly, which urged the state government to undertake special projects for the development of infrastructure at heritage and natural tourist destinations. The resolution was unanimously passed in the House.



Speaking on the proposal, Minister Chowdhury highlighted that special emphasis has been given to developing infrastructure at the Unakoti tourist site.



He informed that at Sonamukhi, near Unakoti, tourism infrastructure worth Rs 72 crore is being developed. Similarly, modernization works have been carried out at Narikelkunja, where log huts have been constructed for visitors.



He informed that at Chottakhola’s Maitri Udyan under South District, new facilities including rest houses, eateries, and public toilets have been built — amenities that were previously absent.



“The state government has also modernized various tourist lodges across Tripura. Tourism Department is taking initiatives through tourism-support schemes to make the youth self-reliant. With better infrastructure, Tripura will attract more tourists from outside the state, thereby strengthening its economic base”, he added.