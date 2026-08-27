Tourist footfall in Tripura rises by 3.15 per cent in 2025-26: Tourism Minister

Tourist arrivals in Tripura continued to rise, with the state witnessing a 3.15 per cent increase in overall tourist footfall during the 2025-26 financial year compared to 2024-25.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed the Tripura Legislative Assembly about the figures on Thursday while replying to a question raised by MLA Antara Sarkar Deb.

According to the minister, a total of 5,45,299 tourists visited Tripura during the 2023-24 financial year. Of them, 4,69,328 were domestic tourists, while 75,971 were foreign visitors.

He said that the number increased significantly in 2024-25, when the state recorded 7,07,173 tourist arrivals. This included 6,27,705 domestic tourists and 79,468 foreign tourists.

Minister said that during 2025-26, Tripura recorded a total of 7,29,414 tourist arrivals. Of these, 7,10,243 were domestic tourists, while 19,171 were foreign tourists.

"The figures indicate continued growth in domestic tourism in the state, although the number of foreign tourists declined during 2025-26 compared to the previous financial year", said Minister.

He said that the state government has been focusing on promoting Tripura as a tourist destination by highlighting its natural beauty, cultural heritage, historical sites and other attractions.