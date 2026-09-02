BJP central leadership meets Tripura leaders to chalk out strategy for Village Committee polls

The ruling BJP in Tripura held a crucial meeting with its central leadership and senior state leaders on Wednesday, September 2, to chalk out its strategy and prepare a blueprint for the upcoming elections to the Village Committees of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The elections to the Village Committees are scheduled to be held on September 28.

The meeting was chaired by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh and attended by National General Secretary and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra, Co-Coordinator Rajib Babbar, state in-charge Rajdeep Roy, Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee and state BJP president Abhishek Debroy.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Minister Saha said discussions focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure, increasing public outreach and finalising programmes, priorities and action plans ahead of the elections.

“As part of the election, this organisational meeting was held,” Saha said, adding that the party also discussed its future strategy and ways to further strengthen its organisational machinery and cadre base.

He said the party needs to address the day-to-day problems of people in the Village Committees and earn their trust by resolving their issues.

“The agenda in Village Committees is different, and people have different problems which have to be addressed. We also have to address their daily problems. We must take their trust and faith by solving their problems,” Saha said.

Former Chief Minister and BJP National General Secretary Biplab Kumar Deb said the meeting focused on preparations for the Village Committee elections and that a detailed blueprint had been prepared.

“Our team will work and a blueprint was prepared. All the elections are different. For us, a small election is also like a big election,” Deb said.

He said the presence of B L Santosh in Tripura reflected the BJP’s seriousness towards issues concerning the Janajati community.

“When B L Santosh, who is BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation), comes here, it means we see the problems of Janajati with seriousness and try to solve them,” Deb said.

The BJP leaders expressed confidence that the party’s organisational workers, or karyakartas, would work on the ground to strengthen the party’s campaign ahead of the Village Committee polls.