Tripura, the 3rd smallest state in the country, located in the tale of India has been seeing massive developments. One of the major contributors towards this development has been the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency Dept. of Power, Govt. of Tripura. With the Power Dept. State Government’s support, TREDA has been successful in implementing various schemes and projects for the state.

Various initiatives undertaken by TREDA has led it to deserve the award for the best performing SNA among all the North Eastern

TREDA is a government nodal agency established in 1998 working towards new and renewable energy projects in Tripura. Led by Shri Jishnu Debbarma — Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister of Tripura, they are working towards implementing renewal energy schemes and projects in the state. Recently, TREDA has been honoured with three awards, let’s have a look:

1. Best performing State Nodal Agency (SNA) amongst NE states

Various initiatives undertaken by TREDA has led it to deserve the award for the best performing SNA among all the North Eastern states. One such example is of the Grameen Bazaar Alok Jyoti project. As a part of it, 15000 solar street lighting systems will be installed in 1291 rural and remote markets. This will help farmers, vendors, vegetable and fruit sellers to extend their working hours and conduct business till late night, which will eventually help them drastically. So far, 7561 solar street lighting systems have been installed and 560 markets under Aspiration & ADC Blocks have been illuminated. The installation of remaining 7439 lights is progressing at a fast pace. Another milestone achievement of TREDA is setting up community solar drinking water project to address the challenge of safe drinking water. 2 projects have been successfully completed at Dhanchandra Para, Durga Chowmuhani Block and Kharansinghkami Para (Chaimarua), Killa Block and the remaining 7 are in progress.

2. Installation of highest number of solar pumps under PM KUSUM scheme amongst NE states

TREDA has done an incredible job by making most of existing government schemes. PM’s KUSUM is working For Solarisation of 10 Lakh grid connected agriculture pumps. Under this component, individual farmers having grid connected agriculture pump will be supported to solarise pumps. TREDA has planned 4,000 solar pumps in off-grid are as with a project cost of Rs112 crore. To date, 1458 pumps have been installed and the rest of the work is progressing rapidly.Under this project 2600 pumps installed by Rural Development Department, Agriculture Department and TTAADC will be converted into solar pumps.Farmershavebenefitedgreatlyfromsolarpumpsastheyhavestartedproducingdouble the quantity of crops. Highly efficient power supply has ensured consistent power supply, water assurance, and financial security to the farmers.

TREDA logo



3. Setting up second highest solar power project amongst NE states

Sarkipala, a village in Tripura was unknown to the concept of electricity but with TREDA’s initiaves, it now shines brightly with the help of solar energy. Many such projects have been initiated which have brought a massive change and made Tripura the state with second highest solar projects:

• TREDA has completed electrification of 16 tribal interior hamlets through solar microgirds. 50 no. hamlets electrification is under progress and 500 is planned for electrification in near future through solar microgrids.

• 25 Solar high masts have been installed in rural markets, motor stands, and other areas.

• Initiatives have been taken to develop solar hamlets in Kharansinghkami Para, Chaimarua Village under Killa RD Block of Gomati district and the work will be completed by September.

• 2.5 MW of grid connected solar power projects have been installed so far in various government buildings.

• 22500 Solar Street Lighting Systems have been installed in various hospitals, hostels, motor stands, prominent roads and other public gathering places in rural areas to ensure better livelihood of rural people.

• So far, 7561 solar street lighting systems have been installed and 431 markets under Aspiration & ADC Blocks have been illuminated.

• Bio-gas plants, solar pumps, solar street lights, solar study lamps and improved cooking stoves etc. have been installed in 12 bio-villages.

• Installation of New Solar Pumps under PM KUSUM Scheme. TREDA has undertaken for installation of 4000 solar pumps in non-grid areas at the project cost of ₹ 112 crore. So far, 1458 number of pumps has been installed and remaining work is progressing rapidly.

• 300000 Study lamps have been provided to the ongoing school students.