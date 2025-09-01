Tribals being evicted from District Council to settle outsiders in Tripura: Pradyot

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has alleged that tribal families in North Tripura are facing eviction from District Council areas to make way for outsiders, calling the move a violation of indigenous rights.

In a video statement released on September 1, Pradyot stated that he had received complaints from residents of Damcherra and Panisagar in North Tripura regarding alleged threats of eviction. He named Indian Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) and the district administration in connection with the issue.

“I have received emails from Damcherra in North Tripura, where the district administration, along with a company named IGGL, is allegedly threatening them,” Pradyot said. “These people have been living there for generations, but since they lack official documents or pattas, they are being asked to vacate. What is happening here? Is it not a violation of law that only in Tripura tribals are being removed from District Council areas to give land to outsiders?”

He cited a letter from the Ranglong Association in Panisagar that alleged plans to evict residents from government land to set up a private township.

The former royal further accused the state of failing to implement the Sixth Schedule protections for tribal areas, despite the existence of the Tripura Land Revenue Act. He also expressed concern that natural resources were being exploited without indigenous consent.

“So, tribals will be kept away from the District Council while outsiders are settled? Without their permission, gas and oil will be exploited. And when people protest, they will be arrested?” he asked.

Pradyot also pressed his party’s elected representatives to act, saying their role was not just to hold office but to defend the rights of the people.

“I have told my warriors, MLAs, and MDCs not to forget their roots. You must raise your voice for the poor and their rights,” he said, warning that silence now could open the door to further evictions elsewhere. “If it is happening in Panisagar today, it may happen in your village tomorrow.”