Trinamool Congress a ‘gone case’, party finished: Ex-Tripura CM

Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on May 5 launched a sharp attack on the All India Trinamool Congress, calling the party a “gone case” and claiming that it is “finished” after the recent West Bengal Assembly election results.

Deb, who also served as co-in-charge for the BJP during the West Bengal Assembly polls, made the remarks after arriving in Agartala to offer prayers at the Tripura Sundari Temple.

He was welcomed by Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury along with BJP supporters and party workers.

Referring to the upcoming re-poll in Falta scheduled for May 21, Deb alleged that polling there could not be conducted earlier due to the actions of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“Abhishek Banerjee is acting irrationally, and no one engages with such behaviour. They are a gone case, and the party is over,” Deb said.

Speaking about his role in the BJP organisation, Deb said he remains committed to fulfilling any responsibility assigned to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“They have given me everything. Whatever responsibility they assign to me, I will fulfil it. I pray to God for their well-being,” he stated.

On being asked about the BJP’s Chief Ministerial face in West Bengal, Deb said the party leadership would take an appropriate decision, adding that the election process had only recently concluded.