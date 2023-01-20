Informing that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arriving in Tripura in February, Trinamool Congress State President Pijush Kanti Biswas on January 20 claimed that his party alone is enough to defeat BJP.

Biswas along with Trinamool Congress Observer Rajiv Banerjee, MP Sushmita Dev on january 20 met All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and held a long discussion about Tripura's election strategy for about two and a half hours.

Later, speaking with reporters, Biswas said, “CPIM ruled Tripura for 25 years because of the support of few Congress leaders. They are now allied with CPIM. West Bengal has shown that the Trinamool Congress alone knows how to fight with BJP. Due to which same policy will be adopted in Tripura also."

He further informed that by-elections and assembly elections are two different things and in both cases the selection strategy can be different.

“Trinamool Congress is no exception in this case. But in Tripura this policy has brought the Trinamool Congress to the headlines. Mamata Banerjee will visit the state in February”, he said.

Rajiv Banerjee later claimed that Mamata Banerjee is the only force that can defeat BJP. “Trinamool Congress does not need any alliance to defeat BJP. Trinamool Congress believes in ‘Ekla Chalo’ (go alone) policy. One hundred and twenty applications have been submitted so far for the posts of candidates in 60 assembly constituencies. Those application forms were scrutinized by the chairman of the committee and the state president Pijush Kanti Biswas. In the meeting on Friday, the report of this scrutiny was presented before the All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee also may come to Tripura this month”, he said.