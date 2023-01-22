To kick off the poll campaign for the forthcoming Tripura Assembly Election slated to be held on February 16, West Bengal Chief Minister and supremo of Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee is likely to be arriving in the state on February 6.

Party sources on January 22 said that All India General Secretary of Trinamool Congress and MP Abhishek Banerjee on January 20 held a meeting to decide the party's strategy for the Tripura assembly elections.

“After this meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's party election campaign schedule was announced on Saturday (January 21). Mamata Banerjee is likely to be arriving in Tripura on a two-day visit. She will come to Agartala on February 6 in the afternoon and will spend the night in Agartala. Then Mamata Banerjee will visit the temple of Mata Tripurasundari in Udaipur in the early morning of February 7. After the puja, Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in Agartala to campaign for party”,, the source from the Trinamool said.

The source further said that the state election committee of Trinamool Congress will decide the further events of Mamata Banerjee and for which a meeting will be held on Sunday.

The source went on to say that Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee is also expected to arrive in Tripura.