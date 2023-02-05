A total of 12 foreign nationals were arrested on February 5 by Railway Police at Agartala railway station in Tripura, said sources.

As per sources, the 12 foreign nationals entered India illegally from Bangladesh. Of the 12 six are male and six are female (with four kids, three male and one female).

Of the 12 arrested personnel, 8 are Rohingya and rest 4 are Bangladeshi citizen.

One tout, who is reported to be a Rohingya citizen, has also been arrested by the railway police personnel.

It has come to the fore that the tout had come from Hyderabad to pick up the arrested 12 foreign nationals and provide them jobs in various parts of the country.

A specific case under the Foreigners Act is being registered against the arrested persons.



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