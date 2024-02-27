Twelve individuals, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals and 2 Indians, were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station for illegally crossing the international boundary on Tuesday.

Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala Government Railway Police Station, stated today that based on confidential information, a joint operation involving the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and BSF intelligence led to the detention of the individuals. Among the detained, 10 were identified as Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station.

"We detained them due to suspicious movements in the railway station. During questioning, they admitted to being Bangladeshi citizens, while two individuals, Suraj Sahu and Rabiul Sheikh, claimed Indian citizenship and are residents of West Bengal and Gujarat. Following preliminary interrogation, the Bangladeshi citizens mentioned they crossed the border to go to Gujarat in search of work. We have filed a case against them, and tomorrow we will present them in court," stated the police official.

He further mentioned that out of the 12 detained individuals, six were female and six were male. "They revealed that a Bangladeshi tout named Kamrul assisted them in crossing the border," he added.