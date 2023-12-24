Tripura Police on Saturday late night arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals in a special operation conducted from Teliamura under Khowai District.

The arrests come amidst escalating worries over the increasing movement of individuals illegally entering Indian territory, causing heightened anxiety within the defense administration.

Tripura Police revealed that the operation was based on intelligence suggesting the involvement of certain individuals in illegal activities.

“The suspects were found residing together in a rented house, some claiming to be from Uttar Pradesh while others presenting valid documents from Assam”, said a source.

However, the police assert that they suspect Bangladeshi nationals among the detained individuals.

The arrested persons allegedly confessed to using various borders between India and Bangladesh in Tripura for illegal entry into the state. They claimed to have engaged in business activities during their stay, with most hailing from the Gopalganj area of Bangladesh. Additionally, some individuals asserted familial connections involved in business in Calcutta, facilitating the issuance of official documents.

Nandan Baidya, the second officer of Teliamura police station, stated that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted before taking legal action in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Constitution.