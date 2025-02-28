Security agencies have arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts from Chandipur under the Kailashahar Sub-division in Unakoti District.

Tripura Police sources told India Today NE that the Bangladeshi nationals had crossed the international border illegally into Tripura late Thursday night.

“There were three females, three males, and seven children, along with three Indian touts who were detained. They were en route to various locations,” said Tripura Police.

Meanwhile, the BSF stated that an intelligence-based operation against illegal border crossings in the Kailashahar district led to the apprehension of 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including three females, three males, and seven children, along with three Indian touts.

“All the Bangladeshi nationals are residents of Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Netrakona, and Barisal districts in Bangladesh. The apprehended Indian touts have been identified as Kajal Das of Silchar in Assam, Ajit Das of Unakoti, and Prasanjit Debnath of Dhalai in Tripura,” BSF said.

The detained Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Ratilal Das (62), Bina Rani Das (60), Hawal Das (60), Sumitra Das (45), Anamika Das (17), Hemanta Das (15), Bhumi Das (6), Rupali Rani Das (32), Ankita Das (15), Sushmita Das (10), Prantik Das (4), Arup Das (1), and Hridoy Das (21).

According to BSF sources, 13 Bangladeshi nationals were moving towards the Indian border in two auto-rickshaws. When they reached the area adjacent to Serampore Bridge in the sub-division, the border guards detained them on suspicion. Later, they were taken to the Samarupara BOP for legal proceedings.