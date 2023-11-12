In a predawn operation on November 12, the Tripura Police apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals including four children along with three Indian touts in Sabroom, situated in the South district of Tripura. The arrests came in response to a report received by the police, indicating the illegal crossing of the border by Bangladeshi nationals on the night of November 11.

Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Sinha, confirmed the detainment, revealing that the operation was carried out early in the morning based on the received report.

"We have detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals, among them four children, who were found taking shelter in a house near the international border," stated SP Ashok Kumar Sinha in an exclusive statement to India Today NE.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the police also arrested three Indian touts who were allegedly assisting the Bangladeshi nationals in their illicit border crossing. The detained individuals have been produced before the court and an ongoing investigation aims to unveil the full scope of the operation.

"The three Indian touts were aiding and abetting the illegal crossing of the Bangladeshi nationals. We have presented them before the court, and further investigation is currently underway," Superintendent Sinha affirmed.