Residents of Tripura can finally heave a sigh of relief as the state's crippling fuel shortage is set to ease. A crucial goods train laden with petroleum products reached Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district on May 12 after being stranded for over two weeks due to a derailment in Assam.

The train's arrival brought an end to the state's fuel woes, which had escalated following the disruption of railway lines in the hilly terrain of Dima Hasao district. The derailment incident between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao had severed the crucial supply line, leading to a severe crunch in petrol and diesel supplies across Tripura.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) state coordinator Pramit Dhar confirmed that the unloading process had already begun to cater to the urgent fuel requirements of North Tripura. Dhar stated that the railways had given them the green signal, and the first train had successfully made it to Tripura around 3:30 pm after the affected tracks were restored.

The much-awaited consignment comprises a staggering 49 wagons, with 19 carrying diesel and 30 loaded with petrol – a lifeline for the fuel-starved state.

Dhar revealed that another fuel-laden train is currently stationed at Silchar in Assam and will proceed towards Tripura after addressing the local supply needs.

Expressing gratitude for the swift resolution of the crisis, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took to social media to thank Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and commend the tireless efforts of the Northeast Frontier Railway officials and workers in restoring the vital rail link.