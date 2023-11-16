Over 15 persons sustained injuries after a bus and a four-wheeler carrying passengers collided head-on in Hatai Kotor, formerly known as Baramura Hills ranges, under Teliamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Khowai district on Thursday.

On the issue, Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer, Prasun Kanti Tripura, stated that more than 15 persons were injured in the collision between a bus and a four-wheeler carrying passengers.

"Due to overspeeding, the four-wheeler lost control in the hilly area, resulting in a head-on collision between the two vehicles. We have rushed the injured passengers to the hospital. However, there are no reports of casualties," said the SDPO.



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Following the accident, the Leader of the Opposition and MLA of Tipra Motha, Animesh Debbarma, who happened to be crossing the spot, stopped and assisted the injured people, ensuring they were promptly taken to the hospital.

"Two vehicles collided in the Baramura area. We have sent the injured individuals to the hospital for treatment. Over 16 persons were injured, and we are here to help them," he stated.

In Teliamura Sub-divisional Hospital all the patients arrived and two individuals identified as Chinu Bala Das (35) and Biki Das (4) were referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala due to the severity of their condition. The rest received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment.