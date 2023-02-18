Amidst heightened security and sealed borders for the upcoming election, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on February 18 detained 15 persons at Agartala Railway Station for crossing the international border and entering the state from Bangladesh. Two of those detained were Bangladeshi nationals, and the remaining 13 were Rohingya.

Speaking on the issue, a GRP official said, "We had information that some Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya had entered Tripura and were moving towards Kolkata via the Kanchanjunga Express. Based on this, we detained 16 persons, including the two Bangladeshi nationals, the Rohingya, and an Indian citizen named Abhijit Deb, who helped them cross the border."

The official also mentioned that the detained persons were produced before the court, and that three children were among them. The GRP is currently interrogating them, and this marks the 33rd time that the police have detained Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals in the state this month.

The incident has raised concerns about the security measures at the border and the possible influx of illegal immigrants into the state. The authorities have assured that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.