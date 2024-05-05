Tripura Police have arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, in two separate locations of Dhalai District in the state.

Speaking on the issue, Dhalai District Superintendent of Police, Avinas Rai, told India Today NE that based on secret information, the Police of Gandacherra Police Station in Dhalai District had detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including three children, from Mas Kumbhir Para.

“Based on secret information, we have detained 11 Bangladeshi people, including four children. We have seized tickets, Covid vaccination documents from the Bangladesh government, and some Bangladeshi currency.

“After interrogating the detainees, we have learned that they entered India from Bangladesh through the Hakimpur Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal in search of work three years ago. Then they moved to Bangalore in search of work. After staying there for years, they arrived in Howrah of West Bengal by train from Bangalore on April 30 to return to Bangladesh. On May 2, they left Sealdah for Tripura by train. After getting down at Ambassa railway station on Friday, they reached Gandachara late at night in two autos with the help of touts. They spent the night in an abandoned house in Mas Kumbhir Para of Gandachra. On Saturday, they planned to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Gandachhra subdivision and go to Bangladesh. In the meantime, they were arrested by the police,” said a source.

They were identified as Md. Mamun Sardhar (29), Ruma Begam (25), Afsana Akter (22), MD Rajib Holder (20), Md. Maharaj Sheikh (25), Md. Chan Miah Akon (36), Md. Foysal Akon (18), Md. Ferdous Sheikh (30), and three children.

In another operation in Dhalai District only, Tripura Police and Government Railway Police, based on prior information, have arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, including two children from Ambassa Railway Station.

“We had prior information that some Bangladeshi people had entered Tripura illegally and came to Ambassa to leave for some other state. We have detained five Bangladeshi nationals, including two children. They came from Barishal District of Bangladesh and were en route to West Bengal in search of work,” said Gurupada Debnath, Officer-in-Charge of Ambassa Police station.

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