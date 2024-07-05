Tripura: 16 Rohingya nationals held in Agartala for illegal entry

Tripura Police on Thursday (July 4) late night arrested sixteen Rohingya nationals at the Dharmanagar Inter State Bus Terminus in North District.

Tripura’s North District shares interstate border with Assam and Mizoram.

As per Tripura Police sources, the group includes eleven adults and five minors.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mustafa Khatrou (60), Tauaba (35), Fatima Khatun (25), Rahana Begum (38), Mohammad Sabi (30), Mohammad Ibrahim (39), Fauzul Islam (22), Mohammad Sultan (28), Noor Mohammad (68), Abdul Malik (23), and Mohammad Hasan (33).

The five minors detained are part of the same group.

“Based on a tip off we rushed to the Dharmanagar ISBT and found them in the bus stand. According to preliminary interrogation they claimed that they hail from the Kutupalong and Balukhali camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, as well as the Zilla Udan area. They had reportedly entered India illegally and were intending to travel to other states in search of work via a night bus”, said a Police.

Currently, the adults are being held at Dharmanagar Police Station, while the minors are at the Women Police Station.

Police have initiated an investigation and filed a case against them and forwarded them before the court.