The 16th Finance Commission team, headed by chairman Arvind Panagariya, will arrive in Agartala, Tripura for a four-day visit, from January 29.

During their visit to the northeastern state, the panel will meet Chief Minister Manik Saha and hold discussions with government officials and other stakeholders to learn about the wish list of Tripura, state Finance Secretary Apurba Roy told PTI.

"The Finance Commission's full team will hold meetings with top officials of the Tripura administration to learn about the state’s wish list," Roy said.

The commission will also hold meetings with representatives of local urban bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and delegations from the political parties to know their demands and views.

The panel will examine the fund requirement for the state’s non-plan expenditure for the five years starting from April 1, 2026, another official said.

The team also includes members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew and Manoj Panda, and secretary Ritvik Pandey.

They will leave the state on February 1, the official said.