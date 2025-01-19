The Tripura government has started preparations ahead of the visit by the 16th Finance Commission, which will arrive in Agartala on January 29.

Speaking with India Today NE, Additional Secretary of Finance Department, Akinchan Sarkar informed that the Commission will arrive in Tripura on a three-day tour.

“The 16th Finance Commission is coming. The Commission will be arriving in Tripura for a three-day long tour starting from January 29 to 31. They will leave on February 1. Preparations are underway in all levels and meetings are being held in all districts centring the meeting”, he said.

The official said that the high-level delegation from the 16th Finance Commission will be led by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya.

“The team comprises members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and Secretary Ritvik Pandey. Their visit aims to engage with the state government and senior officials to deliberate on Tripura's financial requirements and developmental strategies”, he said.

He further informed that the team will be holding meetings with the Finance Department of Tripura on January 30.

“After meeting they are likely to visit the tourist destinations like Tripura Sundari Temple, Narkel Kunja and Chabimura”, he said.

Sources from the state government said that the commission is likely to hold a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, apart from discussions with the representatives of Agartala Municipal Corporation and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.