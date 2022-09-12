Following a brawl between two communities in the South Tripura district on Sunday afternoon, at least 17 people were injured and hospitalized, while an angry mob set fire to a police vehicle.



According to police, the incident occurred at Madhya Muslimpara Raiyabari, under the Killa police station of Udaipur subdivision, when two groups of villagers fought over some land issues, both claiming their rights and evacuating those who were currently residing there in order to begin a government project there.



Then, a section of the victims belonging to the minority community alleged that the attackers belonging to the tribal Jamiat section of people, who were armed with sharp weapons, came from the Killa area and, all of a sudden, without any reason, attacked them besides destroying their crops and plants.



One of the eyewitnesses said that even women have not been spared and alleged that a minister had instigated the violence.



She added the incident is related to land in which they have been living for more than a century and have related documents, but now the government wants to evacuate them from their houses for some project.



They alleged that the attackers took place before police and TSR personnel, who were mere silent spectators and did not act.



Meanwhile, Inspector Rajkumar Jamatia, an officer in charge of the Killa police station, who rushed to the spot with additional enforcement, stated that the incident occurred again over some land issues where a government project is supposed to begin and with people from the Muslim community residing there.



He added that police tried to be parties to bring peace, but, in the meantime, a police jeep at Killa police station was burned by unknown miscreants, but everything will be revealed during the investigation.



The OC said that police had rushed to the spot, but as the attackers outnumbered the security personnel, they could not act against them.



Senior police officials with additional troops have rushed to spot and set up camp in the area, apprehending the situation further deteriorating.



In the meantime, Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia, who is an MLA from the Killa area, rushed to the hospital at Udaipur to meet with the victims from both parties and alleged that CPIM and TIPRA Motha were behind the incident.