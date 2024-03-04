The commendable efforts of the South Tripura district administration have received widespread acclaim for successfully reintegrating 172 girls into the education system within 15 months.

Speaking exclusively, the then South District Magistrate now posted as Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Waheed told India Today NE that these young girls had previously dropped out of school due to early marriages.

He highlighted the administration's proactive initiatives under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, which gained momentum in response to the alarming revelation of 44 reported cases of child marriage in September 2022 alone.

“Focusing on preventing child marriages, the district administration employed various strategies, especially leveraging the "Balika Manchas" established in schools. These forums acted as essential information-gathering platforms to identify and address instances of child marriages effectively. The administration's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of young girls played a pivotal role in curbing the prevalent practice of child marriage in the region. In 2020, the District Magistrate of South Tripura conducted a survey, revealing that at least 215 girls, studying in classes VII to XII, had discontinued their education due to early marriages. The study identified factors such as poverty and premature romantic relationships as contributors to the perpetuation of child marriages in the state”, he said.



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The official said that since then, a systematic approach has been adopted, involving the monthly tracing and retrieval of dropped-out girls who were found to be married. In the period from September to December of the previous year, seven child marriages occurred, while proactive measures prevented 73, and seven girls were rescued by the police. Remarkably, 76 girls were successfully reintegrated into the school system in South Tripura during this time.

Saju emphasized the far-reaching consequences of child marriage, extending beyond immediate health concerns for young mothers. The practice adversely affects child health, increases the risk of childbirth complications, and jeopardizes girls' financial independence. Additionally, those subjected to early marriage often face familial violence, child sexual abuse, and marital rape.

“To prevent child marriages, the administration instituted Girls Clubs in 92 high schools and 67 higher secondary schools in the district. These clubs, led by a lady teacher as the Chairperson and a female student as the Convener, work in conjunction with school management representatives to address absenteeism. Notably, the Balika Manch chairpersons play a crucial role in counselling and investigating reasons for student absences, yielding positive results.

Furthermore, the district administration has taken comprehensive measures, including the development of an online dashboard to monitor Balika Manch activities”, he added.