A 19-year-old student from ICFAI University was discovered hanging at her rented accommodation in Ramnagar in Agartala, Tripura. Identified as Dipannita Das, she hailed from Shantirbazar in South Tripura.

Reportedly Das, a second-semester dialysis student, was found hanging on April 29 evening after her friends alerted the police about her unresponsive behaviour. She had been residing at the location for six months, occasionally with her mother.

Described as gentle and quiet by her peers, Dipannita's sudden demise shocked those who knew her. The police, led by the West PS Women's unit, are investigating the incident. While her friends claimed she showed no signs of distress, the motive behind her suicide remains unclear.

The university plans to issue a statement expressing support for those affected by the tragedy.