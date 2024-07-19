Two Bangladeshi smugglers sustained bullet injures after BSF troops foiled a major smuggling attempt of contraband items in Boxanagar under Sepahijala District.

According to the BSF, its troops foiled a major smuggling attempt of contraband items by Bangladeshi smugglers, on July 18 at about 2.45 am, in Boxanagar area.

“BSF troops fired non lethal weapon in self defense when BD smugglers didn't pay heed to warning of BSF, tried to encircle and attack the troops on duty and further attempted to smuggle the goods forcefully. On being fired BD smugglers fled away from the place leaving behind huge quantities of sugar. It is reliably learnt that two Bangladeshi smugglers got pellet injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Bangladesh”, said BSF.

BSF troops are on high alert in the border to deal with anti national elements and to prevent trans border crimes.