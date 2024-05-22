Two persons, including a 4-year-old girl drowned in separate ponds, in Tripura.

The first devastating incident took place at the Khilpara area under Udaipur Sub-division of Gomati District where 4-year-old Ananya Karmakar met an untimely demise.

According to her grandfather Makhan Karmakar, Ananya had visited a neighbor's house along with her grandmother to attend a puja ceremony.

Upon returning home the child told her grandmother she needed to use the toilet and went behind the house as usual.

After a while when she didn't return, her family members started searching for her and found Ananya's footwear near the pond after which they sensed she might have fallen into it.

Meanwhile, after being informed, the fire service personnel rushed to the scene and with the assistance of locals rescued Ananya's lifeless body from the pond and took her body to the Gomati District Hospital where doctor declared her brought dead.

In another incident, a fifty-year-old woman identified as Parampati Debbarma lost her life after an accidental fall into a pond at the Old Tabla Bari area under the Khowai Sub-division of Khowai district.

Speaking to media persons, her husband said that Parampati had ventured to their household pond where water irrigation work was underway.

Tragically, she slipped and plunged into the water. As no one was present there at that time to assist and due to her inability to swim she drowned.