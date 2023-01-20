Out of 53 sitting MLAs in Tripura, at least 11 MLAs have criminal while 9 others MLAs have serious criminal cases.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) 8 MLAs out of 33 MLAs from BJP, 1 out of 15 MLAs from CPI(M), 1 out of 4 MLAs from IPFT and 1 INC MLA have criminal cases.

ADR made this report on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2018 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter.

While, 6 MLAs out of 33 MLAs from BJP, 1 out of 15 MLAs from CPI(M), 1 out of 4 MLAs from IPFT and 1 INC MLA have serious criminal cases.

“Out of 53 sitting MLAs analysed, 11(21%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. 9 (17%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases”, the report of ADR reads.

The report further reads that out of 53 sitting MLAs 15 MLAs around 28% are crorepatis.

“In the crorepatis 13 MLAs out of 33 MLAs from BJP, 1 MLA out of 15 MLAs from CPI (M) and 1 INC MLA has declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore while the average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.1.34 crore,” the reports reads adding that three MLAs including two from BJP and one from Congress are the MLAs with high assets.

On the educational qualification the report of ADR said that 26 MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass while 27 MLAs which are around 51% MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.