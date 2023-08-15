The 77th Independence Day has ignited a spirit of patriotism across Tripura, with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha unfurling the tricolour at the grand event held at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala. Amidst the presence of cabinet ministers, government officials, and police personnel, the celebratory fervor echoed through the air.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha shared a major achievement, revealing that the state has achieved the remarkable feat of declaring 20 percent of women from self-help groups as millionaires, known as "Didis." Dr. Saha outlined his vision for empowerment, announcing that an impressive 80 thousand rural women are set to join self-help groups this year. Currently, Tripura boasts over 46 thousand self-help groups encompassing more than 4.13 lakh women. The Chief Minister lauded the World Bank's contribution of 1,400 crore rupees to the Tripura Rural Economy Growth and Sustainable Service Delivery project, aimed at catalyzing development in the lives of tribal communities. He emphasized the notable progress witnessed by the state over the last five years.

Following the raising of the national flag, Chief Minister Dr. Saha reviewed the guard of honour presented by contingents from Tripura Police, Assam Rifles, and Meghalaya Police, among others. The parade, accompanied by resonating patriotic melodies, paid tribute to the nation's spirit at the Assam Rifles ground. The event continued to captivate as dance troupes enthralled the audience with their performances, eloquently expressing patriotism through songs in Bengali and Kokborok languages.

The celebration of Independence Day extended to the official residence of CM Dr. Saha, where the tricolour was unfurled in honor of the occasion. Government institutions, non-government organizations, political party offices, clubs, and various social organizations also paid homage to the nation by raising the tricolour. The day's festivities commenced with a flag hoisting ceremony at the state secretariat, where Power and Agriculture Minister Ratanlal Nath offered floral tributes and unfurled the tricolour at the Gandhi Statue near the circuit house.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha paid his respects at the Shaheed Bedi in the city. He also commemorated the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters at the Albert Ekka War Memorial. Vibrant bike rallies and prabhat pheri (morning processions) adorned different parts of the city, while patriotic songs resonated across various junctions since the previous evening. A fervent display of affection for the motherland was evident as the national tricolour graced apartments, shops, and main squares throughout the city.