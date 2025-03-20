The 2025-26 Financial Year’s budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to commence from tomorrow and will continue until April 1.



In view of the budget session Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, March 20, chaired a meeting with all the legislators.

On Facebook, CM Saha wrote, “The 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly's Budget Session 2025-26 is all set to commence tomorrow. Ahead of the Budget, today chaired a meeting with the Legislators of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tipra Motha & IPFT at my official residence & discussed various important matters”.

On March 12 the Business Advisory Committee meeting was held at the Tripura Legislative Assembly, chaired by Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, “The session will begin on Friday, March 21, and conclude on April 1. Since this is the budget session, both supplementary and revised budgets will be included. We, in the treasury bench, want more discussions so that it benefits everyone. In the coming days, we may consider further increasing the duration of the assembly sessions,” he said.



Minister Nath also informed that on the very first day, the budget will be presented, followed by the Question Hour. There may be some government bills, but clarity on that is yet to be established.