21 laborers sustained severe injuries when a tractor, en route from Agartala to Khowai District overturned in the Padmabil area of Khowai district on September 29.

The mishap prompted an immediate response from local fire and emergency personnel, who swiftly rushed to the scene and conducted a meticulously executed rescue operation.

The injured workers were transported to Khowai Hospital to receive the urgent medical attention they required. Of the injured, seven individuals with critical injuries were subsequently referred to GB Pant Hospital for specialized treatment. Meanwhile, the remaining 14 laborers are currently under medical care at Khowai Hospital, with several of them already discharged after receiving initial medical attention.

It is may be noted that among the injured are minors, with ages ranging between 16 and 17 years, further underscoring the gravity of the incident.

The individuals in critical condition, who have been referred to GB Pant Hospital, are identified as Rajesh Tripura, Eays Ali, Sanjay Chakma, Prakash Das, Animaal Ali, Rajesh Chakma, and Matishbur Ali.

Taking cognizance of the accident, the Khowai police station has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additionally, they have seized the vehicle involved in the accident as part of the ongoing inquiry.