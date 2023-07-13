As many as 235 persons were held in Tripura in the last three years for illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

The report came during Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s statement while responding to a reference period notice brought by MLA Ranjit Debbarma on the fourth day of the budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Session.

CM Dr Saha said that the security of the state will be strengthened by strengthening the government's effective measures to prevent infiltration. BSF jawans as well as Tripura police are working in coordination to protect the border.

He said that the length of the border with neighbouring Bangladesh with Tripura is about 856 km. Therefore, due to this long international border, there is a problem of illegal entry into the state.



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“According to the decision of the central government, the work of barbed wire fencing is going along the Tripura-Bangladesh international border. About 50 km of the international border of the state has not yet been completed with barbed wire fencing due to various reasons. Due to the presence of rivers, valleys, and drains within this 50 km boundary and in a few places the barbed wire fencing cannot be completed due to the objections of the Border Guard of Bangladesh.



Illegal infiltrators are taking the opportunity to enter the state by crossing the borderless areas and at some places”, said CM Dr Saha.

He said that a total of 18 battalions of BSF are deployed in the international border areas of the state to prevent illegal infiltrators in the state.

With a statistic, the Chief Minister said that several cases have been registered under the Indian Passport Act from January 1, 2021, to July 10, 2023. Illegal Bangladeshis and many Rohingyas have been arrested.

In 2021 around 4 cases were registered while 41 PR (Prosecution Reports) were registered and 52 persons were arrested. In 2022 around 4 cases were registered while 61 Prosecution Reports were registered and 123 persons were arrested and in 2023 till July 10, 27 cases were registered while 120 are prosecution reports and 60 persons were arrested.