Tripura Police, on July 18 recovered 27 damaged bomb shells after a man discovered them while digging a pond in Bamutia under the Mohanpur sub-division of Tripura’s West District.

Panic gripped the area after the family members of Dulal Nama found the bomb shells while excavating land for the pond.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large contingent of Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles from the Bamutia outpost arrived at the scene and began further digging.

"We received information that Dulal Nama, a resident of Bamutia village under the Mohanpur sub-division in Tripura’s West District, found some bomb shells while digging his land for a pond. After discovering them, they informed the police, and we rushed to the spot. We have recovered 27 bomb shells, which were buried in the field but were damaged. Judging by their appearance, the bomb shells may be 50 years old," said Bamutia outpost Officer-In-Charge Anthony Jamatia.