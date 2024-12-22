The Government Railway Police, Border Security Force and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have detained three Bangladeshi nationals on Sunday afternoon from Agartala Railway Station when they boarded in a train to go to Kolkata.

GRP Official said that based on confidential information, 3 Bangladeshi citizens have been arrested from Agartala Railway Station today afternoon.

“During preliminary interrogation they revealed that they entered India from Bangladesh illegally. And they came to Agartala Railway Station with the intention of crossing the border by train. Agartala GRPS, Agartala RPF, BSF and the Intelligence Division jointly conducted this operation. During initial interrogation, they said that they would go to Kolkata. They are being interrogated in phases at Agartala GRP Police Station and it is estimated that many more may be arrested in this case”, said GRP.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station in this regard and they will be produced before the court.

They were identified as Chutan Das (19), Bishnu Chandra Das (20) of Noakhali District and Mohammad Malek (30) of Habiganj Bangladesh.





Also read: Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP Janjati leaders in Tripura, discusses development and 125th Amendment Bill