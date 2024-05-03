Around 30 leaders, including Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, along with other MLAs and ministers from the state, will campaign for BJP in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking with reporters, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the recent Lok Sabha election in Tripura concluded with historic voter turnout, setting a precedent in the country.

“We are hopeful of a massive victory for the BJP in Tripura. Additionally, the organization has entrusted us with the responsibility of conducting a campaign in West Bengal. Thirty Vistaraks, including state leaders, ministers, and MLAs, have been deployed there. Some have already left, and others will depart soon. Our main objective is to bolster the organization there and ensure BJP's victory. Responding to JP Nadda's appeal, we are embarking on this endeavor,” said the BJP leader.

He mentioned that the prolonged rule of CPIM in West Bengal and the current rule of the Trinamool Congress share similarities.

“They have instilled a sense of fear among the people. The industrial sector in West Bengal has been decimated. They obstruct the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and fail to assist the people. The populace is distressed. Since PM Modi assumed office, he has been tirelessly working for the welfare of the people by implementing various schemes. We will highlight these aspects in West Bengal. We are optimistic about the BJP's victory. The primary issue there is violence,” he added.