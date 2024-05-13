Continuing its crackdown on illicit drug trafficking, Tripura police on May 13 seized approximately 30 kg of cannabis from Teliamura railway station in Tripura.

Acting on specific inputs, the Teliamura Police Station during their night round duty recovered the cache of cannabis from Teliamura railway station and arrested four persons involved in smuggling the consignment.

A specific case is being registered under NDPS Act and further investigation underway into the incident.

Earlier, Tripura Police on Saturday, May 11 arrested one person and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.2 crore at Charilam under Sepahijala District.

Speaking with reporters, Sepahijala district Superintendent of Police B J Reddy said that on Saturday evening at the bypass road in Bishalgarh, Tripura Police were conducting vehicle checks. During that time, a bike was approaching at high speed, but when Police signaled him to stop, he didn’t comply and absconded.

“Later, the police staff chased him and alerted all police stations. As the bike was at high speed, he couldn’t control it and collided with a car at Charilam, causing the rider to fall onto the road. The public detained him and provided first aid, and in the meantime, the police staff from Bisramganj and Bishlagarh Police Stations reached the scene. Upon searching his bag and bike, we recovered brown sugar. According to preliminary interrogation, it originated from Agartala city and was en route to Sonamura under Sepahijala district. We have seized 81 boxes, approximately 800 grams, with a market value of Rs 1.2 crore,” said the SP.