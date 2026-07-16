Tripura: 362 kg ganja worth Rs 72 lakh seized near Bangladesh border

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Tripura Police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR), seized 362.1 kg of dry cannabis worth an estimated Rs 72.4 lakh from a forested area near the India-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala district.

The joint operation was carried out by personnel from Sonamura Police Station, the 81 Battalion of the BSF, and the 11th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles in the Kamalnagar Ghatighar area, a border village under Sonamura subdivision.

According to Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das, the raid was launched after police received specific intelligence about narcotics being concealed in the area. The search operation was conducted between 12:30 am and 5:30 am.

During the operation, security personnel recovered 11 plastic drums containing 362.100 kg of dry ganja, which had allegedly been stored for trafficking.

The seized contraband, valued at around Rs 72.40 lakh in the illicit market, was taken into custody after completing the required legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those involved in storing and trafficking the narcotics. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the network behind the consignment and further action will be taken based on the investigation.

The seizure is part of intensified anti-drug operations being carried out by Tripura Police and security forces to curb cross-border narcotics trafficking in the region.