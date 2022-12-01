Assam Rifles on December 1 seized 386 kg cannabis worth Rs 1.5 Crores from Mungiakami in West Tripura district. Based on a secret information, Assam Rifles along with Tripura Police conducted a joint operation and seized the cannabis from Lalan Roy.

The police personnel apprehended the accused and also seized the vehicle used to smuggle the drugs.

According to reports, the police personnel seized 386 kg cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crores.The accused has been handed over to Mungiakami Police for legal proceedings and further investigation.

Earlier on 10th November, 2022, Assam Rifles recovered 338 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 1.3 crores from Dhalai district in Tripura. Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop and Ambassa police station staff launched a joint operation and seized one vehicle along with driver Tapan Debbarma and co-driver Samrit Debbarma with 338 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs. 1.3 crores from their possession.