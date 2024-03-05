In a major breakthrough, Tripura Police on March 5 arrested four Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, at Agartala Railway Station.

The individuals are suspected of entering India illegally. They were apprehended during a search operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

An investigation is ongoing, and a case has been filed against them under relevant legal provisions.

Also read: Nine Bangladeshi citizens repatriated after serving jail term in Tripura