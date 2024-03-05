Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi nationals held from Agartala railway station
In a major breakthrough, Tripura Police on March 5 arrested four Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, at Agartala Railway Station.
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In a major breakthrough, Tripura Police on March 5 arrested four Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, at Agartala Railway Station.
The individuals are suspected of entering India illegally. They were apprehended during a search operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP).
An investigation is ongoing, and a case has been filed against them under relevant legal provisions.
Also read: Nine Bangladeshi citizens repatriated after serving jail term in Tripura
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