In a tragic turn of events, 4 individuals tragically lost their lives after falling into Dumboor reservoir in Dhalai District, Tripura.

Tragedy struck late on Saturday night as 4 fishermen were reported missing, feared drowned in Dumboor reservoir amidst a heavy storm. Police sources informed India Today NE that at around 9:30 PM, Hari Das (45), Pradip Das (46), Jyotish Mallik (50), and Sanjit Nandi (53), residents of MR Das Para under Dhalai District, set out for fishing at Dumboor Lake.

"When the storm hit, the fishermen sought shelter in a tent positioned in the middle of the lake. However, due to the strong winds, the tent submerged, leading to the presumed drowning of the four fishermen. One body has been recovered, while the search operation continues for the remaining three,” addressed the police officer.

Local sources revealed that the fishermen went to Dumboor after finishing their evening meal. Concern arose when they failed to return, prompting family members and locals to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the overturned boat, immediately alerting the police and Tripura State Rifles for a rescue mission.

Expressing condolences, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated, "I have come to know about an unfortunate incident of four fishermen missing due to cyclone in Damboor reservoir. It has already been possible to recover the body of one of them under the supervision of the administration and the search for the remaining three is on. The state government stands by their families in this difficult situation."