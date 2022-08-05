Taking forward the initiative of zero-tolerance policy against insurgency advocated by the Tripura government, the Tripura police made a significant achievement on August 5, 2022 with the surrender of 4 extremists and 2 collaborators of the notorious National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) group with arms and ammunitions.

At least six insurgents including two collaborators of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) Biswamohan (BM) faction on Friday surrendered before the Tripura Police with firearms.

As per police sources, four armed NLFT(BM) groups identified as Umesh Kolai Uklai (42) a self styled Colonel, and Victor Jamatia (47) alias Hallam, a self styled Lieutenant Colonel who are residents of Gomati district, Fanijoy Reang Sathukri alias Athukri (39) a self styled warrant officer and a resident of Dhalai district of Tripura, and Uttam Kishore Jamatia (42) alias Usha entered into deep hardships following which they enter Tripura from Bangladesh through Ganganagar border of Dhalai district with a view to kidnapping, extortion etc.

“They moved in the jungle areas of Ganganagar in Dhalai district, Mungiakami in Khowai district, Ompi of Gomati district, and Killa of South district. Sensing their movement inside the State, intelligence-based special operations were launched involving Tripura State Rifle jawans and District Police along with CRPF and BSF personnel,” the police said.

“As a result of which, the group faced hardships to move and even survive in the deep jungle of Baramura hill Range. The pressure exerted by security forces made them surrender today on 5 August before Tripura Police”, the police added further in a communiqué.

The Police further said that two of their collaborators identified as Surjya Kishore Jamatia Lawrish (60) of Gomati district and Brajendra Reang (60) who hails from Tapshi of Khowai district also surrendered today with the group. During the surrender, they deposited one AK-56 Rifle with 02 Magazines and 60 rounds, one M-20 Pistol with 01 Magazine and 05 rounds, one 38 M Pistol with one Magazine and 15 rounds, Extortion Notice Book of NLFT, and Notice pad (money receipt).

“From preliminary interrogation, it is revealed that NLFT (BM) group is facing financial and other hardships. Their survival has become difficult due to the continuous pressure of security forces in their hideout inside the State”, the police added.