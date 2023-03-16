The newly elected legislators of BJP, IPFT and Congress took oath of office in the Tripura Assembly while CPIM MLAs took oath inside chamber of Pro-tem speaker on March 16.

Assembly’s Pro-tem Speaker Binoy Bhushan Das administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

A total 42 MLAs have taken oath including 31 MLAs of BJP, one MLA of IPFT, two of Congress and 11 of CPIM sworn-in at Assembly on Thursday noon.

While speaking on the issue, Pro-tem speaker Binay Bhusan Das said, "Today 31 MLAs of BJP took oath as I my self took oath yesterday in front of Governor and another BJP MLA Pratima Bhoumik tendered his resignation. Two MLAs of Congress took oath and 11 CPIM took oath separately at my chamber".

He further informed that the MLAs of Tipra Motha who earlier contacted him, has informed that they will took oath on March 17.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who is also the leader of the house said “We have pledged to work for the overall development of the state as well as for the country. We will work to maintain the maintain peace and harmony. We don't want people to say anything which will spread hatred and all tribal and non-tribal population can move forward miles together so that everyone extend cooperation. There is ruling party and opposition is also there. In the coming days, we will work in a constructive way in the assembly.”

He however claimed that the Tripura Government can't think anything except development

" The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated ‘Unnato Tripura’. Hence, development is our prime aim", said Dr Saha.

Also read : Union minister Pratima Bhoumik resigns as MLA in Tripura