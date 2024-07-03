The Government Railway Police (GRP) deployed in six police stations across Tripura has detained 434 illegal immigrants including Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya in last 1.5 years after they entered Tripura crossing the international border illegally.

A senior official from Tripura Police told India Today NE in an condition of anonymity that in last 1.5 years they have detained as many as 434 illegal immigrants on the move from different railway stations and running trains.

“In 2023 the GRP deployed in six police stations of Tripura arrested 294 illegal immigrants including 76 were Rohingyas while the rest of the others were Bangladeshi nationals. And from January 2024 till today we have arrested 140 immigrants and among them only three persons are identified to be Rohingyas”, said the official.

Tripura shares 856 km long international border with neighboring Bangladesh.

The official further pointed out that the illegal immigrants always cross border with the help of a middle man known as tout.

“Not only immigrants but we have also arrested 51 Indian touts last year while 26 this year so far who helped the Bangladeshi nationals or Rohingya to cross the international border illegally. Last year, the number of cases filed in connection with the detentions stood at 75 and this year the number of cases stands at 28. Hence the total cases now stand at 103,” said the Tripura Police official.

The official explained that the illegal immigrants using Tripura as a corridor to move into other Indian cities in search of work after crossing the international border illegally.

“They mostly use the Agartala Railway Station to take the Express trains for other metro cities. They take on various small jobs such as rag picking, masonry, and construction work to earn money. In some instances, they receive help from relatives working in big cities to settle down initially”, the official said.

Alongside efforts to curb illegal immigration, the GRP unit in Tripura has also made significant drug seizures.

"In 2023, we arrested 239 drug peddlers and registered 86 cases against them. In 2024, we have already arrested 150 drug peddlers and filed 63 cases. Over 2,300 kg of ganja, 8,000 bottles of banned cough syrup, and 314 grams of heroin were seized. Recently, three individuals were arrested under the Arms Act for carrying a pistol on the train," he added.