The 43rd Agartala Book Fair, running January 2-14, will mark a significant shift this year with the absence of Bangladeshi publishers - a first in the fair's history. The annual literary gathering will showcase approximately 190 stalls featuring publishers from Kolkata, Guwahati, and other Indian states.

"No Bangladeshi publishing house or bookseller has submitted any application for setting up stalls at the book fair venue," confirmed Subrata Chakraborty, Vice Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee.

Chief Minister Professor Manik Saha will inaugurate the event at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala. Dignitaries attending include Industries Minister Santana Chakma, Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Pal, President of West Tripura Zilla Parishad Balai Goswami, and Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumdar. Distinguished Kolkata writer Joydeep Chatterjee will attend as a special guest.

The fair maintains its traditional program lineup with daily book launches, poetry conferences, discussion groups, quizzes, and cultural performances. "Artists from different districts of the state and eminent artists from outside will participate in the cultural program," Chakraborty said.

To accommodate book enthusiasts, the fair will operate from 2:30 pm to 9 pm on regular days, with extended hours until 9:30 pm on holidays. Organisers have arranged free bus services from various parts of Agartala throughout the 13-day event.