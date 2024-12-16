Tripura Police have arrested five youths for allegedly gang raping a minor girl at Santirbazar under South District.

Speaking with reporters, Santirbazar police station OC Ashutosh Sharma said that the incident came to light after the victim's family filed a written complaint on Saturday.

"As per complaint, one of the accused youth among five, have reportedly kidnapped the minor girl from her house and gang raped her along with four more youths who were present inside a rubber plantation already. The next morning, the traumatized girl returned home and narrated the incident to her mother, who immediately filed a complaint at Manpathar outpost", he said.

The accused, identified as Shaktiya Reang (18), Nibhas Tripura (19), Subhash Reang (19), Lakshmidhan Tripura (18), and Jiban Tripura (21), were arrested and taken into custody.

After completing all legal procedures, the five accused were forwarded before the Belonia District and Sessions Court

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